Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,779 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 179,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $45.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $41.70 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

