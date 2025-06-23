Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,927 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Equinor ASA by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

