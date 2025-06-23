Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $596,665,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AON by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,582,000 after buying an additional 960,204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AON by 56,460.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,052,000 after buying an additional 760,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,165,000 after buying an additional 627,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AON by 5,877.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $354.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.85 and its 200-day moving average is $371.32. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $285.35 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

