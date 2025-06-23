Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 357,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $78.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

