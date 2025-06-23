Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Devon Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:DVN opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

