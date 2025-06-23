Blue Trust Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $209.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.54. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

