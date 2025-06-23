Blue Trust Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,404,025,000 after buying an additional 247,318 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,683,000 after buying an additional 76,840 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,046,000 after buying an additional 1,785,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,916,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 956,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,380,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,881.76. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $90.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

