Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cencora by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,542,000 after buying an additional 78,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cencora by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,994,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cencora by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after buying an additional 125,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,471,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cencora by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after buying an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.91.
Insider Activity at Cencora
In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,475,106 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cencora Trading Down 1.0%
COR opened at $293.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.42. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
