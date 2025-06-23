Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 10.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 29.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $149.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average is $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

