Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 153 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4%

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $248.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.38.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

