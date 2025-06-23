Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,576 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 76.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAH opened at $99.87 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.13 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

