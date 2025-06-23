Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,931 Shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander Chile by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 3,456.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Chile Price Performance

BSAC opened at $23.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. Banco Santander Chile has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Banco Santander Chile Increases Dividend

Banco Santander Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.349 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco Santander Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Banco Santander Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

