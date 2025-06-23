Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells C$979,066.80 in Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Sislian sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.28, for a total value of C$979,066.80.
Paul Sislian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 13th, Paul Sislian sold 7,227 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.35, for a total value of C$660,186.45.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
BBD.B stock opened at C$110.81 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$71.79 and a 52-week high of C$113.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
