Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells C$979,066.80 in Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Sislian sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.28, for a total value of C$979,066.80.

Paul Sislian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Paul Sislian sold 7,227 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.35, for a total value of C$660,186.45.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

BBD.B stock opened at C$110.81 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$71.79 and a 52-week high of C$113.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$142.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$106.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.67.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

