Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Position Lowered by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $10,745,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $319,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,522.81. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $105,073.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,650.64. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $178.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 333.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

