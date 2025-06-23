BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Trading Down 17.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) fell 17.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.06 ($0.03). 551,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 898,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).
The stock has a market cap of £2.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
