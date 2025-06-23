BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Trading Down 17.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) fell 17.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.06 ($0.03). 551,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 898,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

BSF Enterprise Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSF Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSF Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.