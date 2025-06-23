Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carnival from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

About Carnival

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

