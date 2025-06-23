Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $18,731,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 54.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. This represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $253.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.84 and a fifty-two week high of $256.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.17.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

