Carr Financial Group Corp Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 54.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 119.8% in the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $682.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $618.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.13, for a total transaction of $5,836,104.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,048,632.36. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,423 shares of company stock worth $73,580,663. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

