Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Insider Sells $1,012,140.00 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $500.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.45. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.52 and a fifty-two week high of $512.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

