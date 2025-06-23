CCG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.00.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $682.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $618.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.05, for a total transaction of $577,513.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,552,673.10. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.43, for a total transaction of $1,928,283.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at $59,970,116.17. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,423 shares of company stock worth $73,580,663. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

