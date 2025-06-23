Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,126 shares of company stock worth $9,475,106. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $293.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.42. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.