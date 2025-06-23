Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $147.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -226.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average of $155.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

