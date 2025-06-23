Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells $571,902.04 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $262.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

