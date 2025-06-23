Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4%

XOM stock opened at $114.81 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

