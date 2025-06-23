Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4%
XOM stock opened at $114.81 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.