Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Trading Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 275,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 135,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Critical Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £512,161.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 591.80, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Critical Metals (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (1.75) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Critical Metals had a negative net margin of 5,636.57% and a negative return on equity of 130.81%.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals is focused on acquiring and developing brownfield mining opportunities in the high-value critical metals space. The Company is focused on advancing low CAPEX and OPEX near-term production opportunities in order to generate short-term cash flow and build significant value for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.