David Scott Offer Sells 6,887 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $309,983.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,421.43. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, David Scott Offer sold 4,554 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $198,053.46.

On Thursday, June 12th, David Scott Offer sold 9,759 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $422,076.75.

On Wednesday, June 4th, David Scott Offer sold 35,394 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,517,340.78.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, David Scott Offer sold 11,025 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $472,972.50.

On Tuesday, May 13th, David Scott Offer sold 32,172 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $1,350,902.28.

On Friday, May 2nd, David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,172,797.99.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $46.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

