DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,383,677,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,025,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100,902 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16,993.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,898,000 after buying an additional 15,968,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,178,470,000 after buying an additional 10,135,430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,635,878,000 after buying an additional 10,037,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $166.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,333.08. The trade was a 19.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

