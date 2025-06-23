Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $23,064,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.1% in the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 100,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 181.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $111.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

