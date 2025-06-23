Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $150.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average of $142.48.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $388,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,202.73. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,199. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.