Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 531.4% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 678,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,349,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 517,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 10,270.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 507,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $130.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

