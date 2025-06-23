Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Reduced by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 308,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 82,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Glj Research cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $84.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $130.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

