Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 0.8%

MET stock opened at $79.15 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

