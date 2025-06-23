Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $685.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.78. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.42.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

