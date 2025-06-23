Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 4,157 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 188,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,957 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB opened at $58.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

