Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 6,327 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,265,813,000 after buying an additional 706,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,774,381,000 after purchasing an additional 463,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,496,939,000 after acquiring an additional 131,268 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,212,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,109,931,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,355,000 after purchasing an additional 145,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $278.46 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

