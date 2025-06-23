Everest Management Corp. Buys 1,378 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Everest Management Corp. grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of Everest Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Everest Management Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NVDA opened at $143.83 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

