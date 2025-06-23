Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Boosted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,470,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,838,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,482,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,691,000 after buying an additional 1,579,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,609,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,561,936,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,273,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

