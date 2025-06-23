Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 10,953 Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradata by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Teradata by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Teradata Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $21.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Teradata Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.85 million. Teradata had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 129.98%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

