Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.