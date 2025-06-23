Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 201.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $101.05 on Monday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.