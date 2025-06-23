Financial Analysis: Trex (NYSE:TREX) and UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) and Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Industries and Trex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Industries 5.64% 11.78% 9.06% Trex 17.69% 22.78% 14.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UFP Industries and Trex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 Trex 1 8 8 0 2.41

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UFP Industries presently has a consensus target price of $143.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.45%. Trex has a consensus target price of $76.65, suggesting a potential upside of 42.69%. Given UFP Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UFP Industries is more favorable than Trex.

81.8% of UFP Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Trex shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of UFP Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Trex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

UFP Industries has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trex has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UFP Industries and Trex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Industries $6.65 billion 0.87 $414.56 million $6.11 15.77 Trex $1.15 billion 5.00 $226.39 million $1.82 29.51

UFP Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Trex. UFP Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trex beats UFP Industries on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products. This segment also offers wood plastic composites, composite decking, and related decking accessories, including non- aluminum railing systems, balusters, post caps, and other products, as well as pre-painted and primed shiplap and project boards. The Packaging segment provides custom and structural packaging products, pallets, corrugate, foam, labels, strapping, and films. The construction segment offers roof trusses, cut-to-size dimensional and board lumber, plywoods, and oriented strand boards; engineered wood components, including roof and floor trusses, wall panels, I-joists, and lumber packages; and alternate materials components, such as metal trusses, sheathed and pre-finished light gauge metal wall panels, aluminum decks, and rail accessories, as well as distributes siding, electrical, and plumbing products. This segment also engages in the manufacture of components; design, manufacture, and supply of wood forms and related products to set or form concrete for structures, such as parking garages, stadiums, and other infrastructure projects. It also offers interior fixtures, millwork, and casework for retail and commercial structures. The company was formerly known as Universal Forest Products, Inc. and changed its name to UFP Industries, Inc. in April 2020. UFP Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps. The company also provides Trex Transcend Railing products that are used in Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing products for a simple clean finished look; Trex Enhance Railing system; Trex Signature aluminum railing for a contemporary look; and Trex Select T-Rail railing products. In addition, it offers Trex Seclusions, a fencing product that includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex Pergola, a cellular PVC product; Trex Latticeworks outdoor lattice boards; Trex Cornhole boards; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-alternative composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, cabinetry, and Storage products. It sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and Lowe’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

