Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 286,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 184,850 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,746.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 161,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FNV stock opened at $165.98 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.70 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.72.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. UBS Group lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

