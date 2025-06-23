Garde Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,186,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 551.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,599,000 after buying an additional 1,883,146 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,072,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,824,000 after buying an additional 1,823,807 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32,120.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,869,000 after buying an additional 1,510,966 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $216.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $207.21 and a one year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

