Garde Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 52,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 636,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,984,000 after acquiring an additional 198,050 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 49,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 80,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Parcel Service Price Performance
UPS stock opened at $99.36 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
