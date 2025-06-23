Garde Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Everus Construction Group Trading Down 1.0%

Everus Construction Group stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $826.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.35 million. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.