Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 115 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $261.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.88 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $351,985.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,025,375.28. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total transaction of $110,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,084.80. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,157 shares of company stock worth $9,352,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

