Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 704 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,726,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.77 on Monday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
