Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 704 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,726,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.77 on Monday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.