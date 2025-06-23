Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 860 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,005,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,920,000 after purchasing an additional 481,105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,099,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,401,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,836,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,658,000 after acquiring an additional 379,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,897,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,364,000 after acquiring an additional 206,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,938,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,200,000 after acquiring an additional 587,429 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $41.87 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

