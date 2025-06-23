Garde Capital Inc. Invests $36,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,254,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,857 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,587,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,045 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,348,000 after buying an additional 550,692 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Down 1.5%

HUM stock opened at $239.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.68. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $406.46.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

