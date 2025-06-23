Garde Capital Inc. Invests $37,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 987,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $107,863,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after acquiring an additional 869,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,936,000 after acquiring an additional 690,539 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,910.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.59 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

